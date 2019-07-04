William Sylvester "Bill" Melton, Sr., 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Stanley Total Living Center. He was born February 13, 1931 in Mecklenburg County to the late Alder E. Melton and Pauline May Smith Melton. Bill was a graduate of Harding High School in Charlotte. Bill retired as a shift manager in Ramp Service with Eastern Airlines in Charlotte with 34 years of service. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 68 years Anne Lyons Melton; sons William Melton, Jr. and wife Laurie of Stanley and Robert Melton of Mt. Holly; daughter in law Katrina Melton; grandchildren Jacob Melton, Haley Melton, Randy Melton, Kathleen Melton, and Connor Melton and his dog Duke. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Mt. Holly with Rev. Mitch Murrow officiating. His family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at the church prior to the service. To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 4, 2019