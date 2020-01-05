Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William S. "Bill" Petree. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Memorial service 1:00 PM LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. William "Bill" S. Petree, Jr., 77, passed away on December 18, 2019, in Little River, SC. Bill is survived by his son Todd, his daughter Tracey, his granddaughters Savannah Marie and Leah Elizabeth, his brother Robert, sister-in-law Marie, and niece Monica Berkley.



Bill was born in Greensboro, NC to the late William S. Petree, Sr. and Ruth Lewis Petree. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of thirty-nine years, Alice Kearney Petree and his dear companion of fourteen years, Patricia Clemmers Hunt.



He began his work career at Piedmont Welding Supply Company (Charlotte, NC) in 1965 and ended his work career in 2003 with Harris-Welco (Kings Mountain, NC). He, Alice, and P.D. (their beloved shih tzu) retired to the beach in 2004.



Bill had a love for the water, sailing or simply basking in the sun on the shore drinking a PBR. He also enjoyed watching ACC basketball and supporting the Carolina Panthers. He will be remembered for his smooth shag moves, his sly wit, his gentle charm, and his kind heart.



A memorial service is scheduled for one o'clock Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 Hwy. 90, Little River, SC.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or your local Humane Society.



A guestbook is available at



Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

