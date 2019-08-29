Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee 104 Arbor Ridge Road Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-827-5020 Service 11:00 AM Mount Holly First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

William Scott Rhames Sr., 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 27, 2019. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Lonie and Essie Rhames. He was preceded in death by 8 siblings. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Oakdale. He was the owner/operator of Rhames Oil Equipment Service Inc.



He is survived by his wife of over 60 years Kathryn Rhames, 4 children Karen Aiken of Mount Holly, Scott Rhames Jr. of Charlotte, Darryl Rhames of Charlotte, and Melinda Rhames of Huntersville. 4 grandchildren Justin Aiken, Julie Wallace and husband Michael, Ashley Marshall and Darren Rhames. 3 great grandchildren Sarah, Vivian and Violet. A brother Raymond Rhames. Special friends Chris and Clay Hooker.



The family would like to offer special thanks to the Hospice staff at Novant Huntersville for their care and compassion.



A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Rhames will be held 11:00am Saturday August 31, 2019 at Mount Holly First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall. Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the family.

