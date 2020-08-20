William Shepherd Cochran III, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2020. On February 1, 2020 he was diagnosed with esophageal / stomach cancer. As with everything in his life, he took this challenge on with perseverance, dignity, determination and a win-win spirit. He was born on January 24, 1940 in Houston TX.
He was passionate in everything he did, including sports and hobbies of which he had many. He excelled in all he did. A man of remarkable discipline and enthusiasm. Bill and his wife, Mary Peyton, moved to Waxhaw thirteen years ago from Houston. They found "Heaven's Gate", their home, and thoroughly enjoyed living in the country. Bill supposedly retired, but couldn't stop doing what he did in Houston, continuing his real estate development. His first project in Waxhaw was Wildwood Estates and it grew from there. He made many friends in the area who he cherished. All who knew him would marvel in all he had done in his lifetime.... Polo, offshore fishing, hunting, flying (P51), master woodworker, competitive pistol shooting and most recently, sporting clays. His latest goal was to shoot 100 straight in his 80th year... he shot 96 just the other day!
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Peyton Cochran; two brothers Steve T. Cochran (Betty), Robert P. Cochran; his sister, Anne Cochran Frischkorn (David) in Houston, four daughters, Lynn, Carla (Jud), Lydia (Chris) and Alexandra (Kevin); seven grandchildren, Wagner, Mitchell, Caroline, Rebecca Anne, Mary Scott, Avery and Woodson. Also, many friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Caring Bridge in Bill's honor. Condolences may be offered by visiting www. geohlewis.com
. Due to Covid-19 there will be a casual gathering to celebrate his life from 11:00am until 1:00pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home, 7114 Davis Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173. Funeral services will be held in Houston at a later date. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the Cochran family.