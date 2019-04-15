William Sorvillo, 81, of Charlotte, NC died April 4, 2019. Born July 31, 1937 in Brooklyn, to the late Carmine and Anna Viscardo Sorvillo. Visitation was held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, Huntersville, NC. Funeral service was held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. www.kepnerfh.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 15, 2019