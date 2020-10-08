1/1
William South
William Curtis South KANNAPOLIS - William Curtis South of Kannapolis, NC passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Curtis attended Myers Park High School and studied History and Theatre at Lees-McRae College. He will be lovingly remembered by his father, Donald South and his wife Marcie, his mother, Merrily Copeland and her husband Jim, his sisters, Kimberly and brother-in-law Alan, Candice and brother-in-law Reggie, his beloved son, Will, his nephews, Gage, Drew, Colton and Landon and niece, Katelyn. The family will be having a private memorial.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 8, 2020.
