William Stafford Gordon, Jr. 92, passed away at his home in Charlotte, NC on June 20, 2019.
He was born in Charlotte, NC on August 14, 1926 to the late William and Hattie Hudson Gordon.
Bill was the owner/operator of Gordon's Auto Service for 62 years.
He was a member of Mason Lodge 737, Shrine Patrol, was a scout leader, gardener and Sunday school teacher.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Alice Barker Gordon, in 2014. He is survived by his sons; William S. III, Charles A. and Jeffrey S., 4 grandchildren and 3 great grand-children.
A graveside service, will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday June 24, 2019 at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 23, 2019