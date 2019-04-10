Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Steele Birmingham Jr.. View Sign

William Steele "Bill" Birmingham, Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by his cherished family on April 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Virginia Birmingham and his brother Philip Birmingham. Bill was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who dedicated his life to taking care of his family. Anyone who had the pleasure to know him never forgot his enthusiasm for drawing, reading, airplanes, golf and history. He felt blessed to have had an extensive career as a real estate appraiser and recently retired from Cabarrus County; however, his passion was his loving family. He leaves behind three heart broken children; William "Trip" Steele Birmingham, III (Tony Moore), April Birmingham Waters (Scott), Erin Birmingham Salas (Anthony) four adoring grandchildren that were the light of his life, Anna Leone, Brick, Willow and Harry Salas. Bill spent almost 56 years married to the love of his life, Wanda Stephens. His favorite part of the day was falling asleep at night holding her hand. He also was a very loving brother and leaves behind two sisters, Sylvia Badger and Merrilou Neigenfind, four nephews and one niece. A service to celebrate his life will be held 2:00pm Thursday April 11, 2019, at J. B. Tallent Funeral Service. Visitation will be held prior from 1:00 until 2:00pm. Interment will follow the service at Sharon Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared online through

William Steele "Bill" Birmingham, Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by his cherished family on April 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Virginia Birmingham and his brother Philip Birmingham. Bill was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who dedicated his life to taking care of his family. Anyone who had the pleasure to know him never forgot his enthusiasm for drawing, reading, airplanes, golf and history. He felt blessed to have had an extensive career as a real estate appraiser and recently retired from Cabarrus County; however, his passion was his loving family. He leaves behind three heart broken children; William "Trip" Steele Birmingham, III (Tony Moore), April Birmingham Waters (Scott), Erin Birmingham Salas (Anthony) four adoring grandchildren that were the light of his life, Anna Leone, Brick, Willow and Harry Salas. Bill spent almost 56 years married to the love of his life, Wanda Stephens. His favorite part of the day was falling asleep at night holding her hand. He also was a very loving brother and leaves behind two sisters, Sylvia Badger and Merrilou Neigenfind, four nephews and one niece. A service to celebrate his life will be held 2:00pm Thursday April 11, 2019, at J. B. Tallent Funeral Service. Visitation will be held prior from 1:00 until 2:00pm. Interment will follow the service at Sharon Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared online through www.tallentfuneralservice.com Funeral Home J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory

1937 North Sharon Amity Road

Charlotte , NC 28205

(704) 567-1500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close