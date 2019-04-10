Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Stewart Futch Sr.. View Sign

William Stewart (Bill) Futch, Sr., age 90, of Midlothian, passed away on April 2, 2019. He grew up in Charlotte, NC where he attended Charlotte Central High School and went on to graduate from NC State University in 1951. Subsequently, he received a Commission through the ROTC Program and served as a Rifle Platoon Leader with the 160th Infantry Regiment, 40th Division during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, the United Service Medal, and the National Defense Medal. Following his discharge, Bill went to work with Texaco, Inc. in the Industrial Sales Department, retiring after 35 years of service. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Norma Blue of Mt. Airy, NC; his parents Archer Hamner Futch, Sr. and Emma Covington Futch of Charlotte, NC; and his brother Archer Hamner Futch, Jr. of Livermore, CA. He is survived by his sister Carolyn Futch Naylor of Tallahassee, FL; son, William Stewart Futch, Jr. of New Bern, NC; daughter Shannon Futch Scarvey (Dan) of Midlothian; daughter, Jane Futch Crooks (Dan) of Midlothian; daughter, Anne Futch Farmer (Charles) of Cary, NC; eleven grandchildren and numerous other relatives. A visitation will be held at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel on Friday, April 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, April 13 at Beulah United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at Meadowbrook Country Club from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beulah United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.

1771 North Parham Road

Richmond , VA 23829

