William Thomas Holmes, 84, passed away Monday morning, April 15, 2019 at Saturn Nursing Home.



Born in Tabor City, NC on February 6, 1935, he is the son of the late Charlie McCoy Holmes and Sally Suggs Holmes. Mr. Holmes, a lifetime member of the military, served with the US Naval Reserves, the US Air Force, the US Air Force Reserves and retired from the Air National Guard. He attended St. John Neumann Catholic Church.



His wife, Gloria Seegers Holmes preceded him in death.



Survivors include his children, Charles Holmes(Jill), Donna Crump(Perry), Michael Holmes(Sandra) and Theresa Bradshaw(Kenneth); 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 11:00 am Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 2019 at McEwen Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262 from 2 to 4 pm.



Military honors and burial will take place in Northlake Memorial Gardens.



6300 Mallard Creek Road

Charlotte , NC 28262

