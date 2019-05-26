Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Warren "Bill" Proctor. View Sign Service Information Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street Abingdon , VA 24212 (276)-628-2131 Send Flowers Obituary





Warren was a loving husband as well as a terrific father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Bert Cook Proctor; his daughter, Sheila White and husband Mike; one granddaughter, Kristan Robertson and friend Drake; two great-granddaughters, Frankie and Dahila; brother, Marcus Proctor, and his loving pup Josie who always brought a smile to his face.



Born and raised in Wilson County, NC (Upper Town Creek), he served two years active duty in the United States Army from 1953-1955. He and his family moved to Charlotte where he worked for MAC Tools until his retirement. He and his wife moved to Abingdon in 2002. He loved fishing, restoring antique vehicles, riding his moped, and sitting on the front porch.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow visitation at 2:00 pm in chapel at the funeral home with Pastor Mark McFadden officiating. Interment will be held at Forest Hills Memory Gardens following the service with full military honors being conducted by the Highlands Honor Guard and the National Guard.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society or .



