William Wayne Martin
1935 - 2020
William Wayne Martin, 84, of Charlotte, NC, died May 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dame Rodgers Martin; daughter, Angelyn (husband Corey) Boucher; and grandchildren Austin, Lukas and Addison. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 22, at St Michael Anglican Church, 2211 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews. Graveside to follow at 3:00 pm at Sharon Memorial Park. For full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC 28105
(704) 545-3553
