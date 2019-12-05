William David Webb, Jr. INDIAN TRAIL - William David Webb, Jr. , 72, of Indian Trail, NC, passed away, Saturday, November 16, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 7, in the Chapel at Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC. David was born August 24, 1947, son of the late William D. Webb, Sr. (Bill) and Dorothy Sue Thompson Webb. He married Laura Barksdale on October 18, 1974, in York, SC. In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, Stacey Johnson, Concord, NC; Ashley Arnold, Indian Trail, NC; Eric Webb, Monroe, NC; and Michael Webb, Monroe, NC; his grandchildren, Logan Arnold and Luke Johnson; his sister Linda Prater Hanekamp, Marietta, GA; extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charlotte Rescue Mission - Rebound, at www.CharlotteRescue Mission.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2019