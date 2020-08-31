Bill passed away Wednesday evening at his home in Charlotte, NC surrounded by his family. He served his country in the Air Force then worked as a computer programmer until retiring in 2011. He is survived by his two children Joni Wheeler and Holly (Shane) Adams, both of Inman, SC, his grandchildren, Tobey Wheeler, Maggie Burrell and Naomi Adams. He is also survived by a sister Priscilla Morin of Danielson, CT and niece Lynn Chenette, nephews Michael Gervais, Dean Morin and David Gervais. He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara Wheeler, sister Connie Gervais and niece Carol Dupont. The family will have a private memorial to celebrate his life. The arrangements have been entrusted to Boston's-Roseboro's Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store