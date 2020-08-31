1/1
William "Bill" Wheeler
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill passed away Wednesday evening at his home in Charlotte, NC surrounded by his family. He served his country in the Air Force then worked as a computer programmer until retiring in 2011. He is survived by his two children Joni Wheeler and Holly (Shane) Adams, both of Inman, SC, his grandchildren, Tobey Wheeler, Maggie Burrell and Naomi Adams. He is also survived by a sister Priscilla Morin of Danielson, CT and niece Lynn Chenette, nephews Michael Gervais, Dean Morin and David Gervais. He is preceded in death by his mother Barbara Wheeler, sister Connie Gervais and niece Carol Dupont. The family will have a private memorial to celebrate his life. The arrangements have been entrusted to Boston's-Roseboro's Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved