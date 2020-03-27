Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Olin Wilson, Jr. "Bill" CHARLOTTE - William "Bill" Olin Wilson, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 73. Bill was born at Presbyterian Hospital on January 1, 1947, to the late William Olin Wilson, Sr. and Helen Ashcraft Wilson. Bill graduated from Oak Ridge Military Academy in 1965. After high school, he attended North Carolina State University and obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1969. Right after college, Bill was drafted into the United States Army in 1969. He served two years stateside and was honorably discharged in 1971. Bill used his Mechanical Engineering degree with great success and worked in the HVAC field for 47 years. This included his employments with JN Pease Associates, McCracken & Lopez, PA, and Mechanical Contractors Incorporated, retiring at MCI in 2018. He met his soulmate, Lindy Bain Roberts, in 1991 and was married in 1992. They had 18 loving years together. Lindy passed in 2010. Bill had many hobbies including woodworking and antique clocks. At one time, he had a private pilot's license. Most of all, he loved riding his Harley Davison motorcycle, riding cross-country on a few occasions. Survivors include sisters Joan (Charles) Griffin of Charlotte and Patsy Smith of Mathews, nephews Andy Griffin of Charlotte, Brent Smith of Mathews, Barry Smith of Austin, Texas, and step-son Brent Roberts of Charlotte. In addition to his parents and his wife Lindy, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Lee Griffin of Waxhaw. A celebration of his life will with family and friends will have to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.

