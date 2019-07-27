Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Williams Evans "Evans" Ferrell. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Asbury United Methodist Church 11724 Asbury Chapel Road Huntersville , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Asbury United Methodist Church Burial Following Services Asbury UMC Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

William Evans Ferrell, age 83, of Indian Trail, NC died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles Evans Hughes Ferrell and Ruth Frame Ferrell.



Evans was a technician with Duke Energy for 25 years until his retirement in 1991. Evans was hard working and family was very important to him. He loved to farm and take care of his cows, horses, goats and chickens.



Evans loved basketball and was the Team Captain for North Mecklenburg High School. He was offered a scholarship to Duke University but chose to raise a family.



In addition to his parents, Evans was predeceased by his wife, Inez. He is survived by his family which includes two daughters; Deborah Hammett (Thomas) of Charlotte, Rhonda Mauney (Vernon) of Conover, four grandchildren; Meagan Hammett of Concord, Jason Mauney (Ashlea) of Conover, Lindsey Barger (Lee) of Hickory, Daniel Mauney (Danielle) of Taylorsville and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Audrey Spencer (Samuel) of Huntersville and brother, Robert Ferrell (Coretha) of Charlotte.



Evans extended family survivors include his three step daughters; Donna Collins (Jerry) of Ocean Isle, Charlie Wade (Gene) of N. Topsail Beach, Debbie Williams (Bryan) of Charlotte; four step grandchildren, Jonathan Wade (Emily Clark), Peggy-Anne Williams, Chris Williams and Mellinee Collins Hunt (John) and three step great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 27, at Asbury United Methodist Church 11724 Asbury Chapel Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. Evans' funeral service will be held at 11:00 am in the church with Pastor Tony Moreau officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral in Asbury UMC Cemetery.



Memorials may be made in Evans' memory to Asbury United Methodist Church, 11724 Asbury Chapel Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. James Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be sent to them through our website at





