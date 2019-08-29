Mr. Willie (Slim) Byrd 94, of Charlotte NC passed on August 20, 2019. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church 2001 Catherine Simmons Avenue Charlotte NC 28216 Time: Visitation 11:00 AM -11:30 AM, Funeral will follow at 11:30 AM. Burial will be in York Memorial Park in Charlotte NC.
Services for the Byrd Family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 Telephone: 704-394-2722.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 29, 2019