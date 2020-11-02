1/1
Willie Gabriel Sr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Willie Gabriel, Sr.
December 24, 1925 - October 29, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Mr. Willie Gabriel Sr.
December 24, 1925 – October 29, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina – Mr. Willie Gabriel Sr., of enduring strength at 94, stepped in eternal fellowship with the Lord and his preceding loved ones on October 29, 2020. His graveside service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery. Public viewing will be held at Longs Mortuary Service on November 3rd from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit: http://longandsonmortuary.com/service-announcements/willie-gabrielsr/1067/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Longs Mortuary Service
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved