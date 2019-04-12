Willie Lee Briggs, 94, of Charlotte passed away April 4, 2019. She was raised in the Asheville area but had lived in Charlotte for 54 years. She worked at Herff Jones Printing company for many years. Mrs. Briggs was the mother of two girls, the late Loretta Ferguson and is survived by daughter Teresa Briggs and granddaughter Sherry McQuain A service to celebrate her life will be 2:00pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at J.B. Tallent Funeral Service. Visitation will be one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Matthew's Helping Hands, www.matthewshelpinghandsnc.org or to a . Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019