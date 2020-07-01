Willie Louise (Robbins) Beaver
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Louise Robbins Beaver, 94, of Concord, died at home Sunday, June 28, 2020, of natural causes. Born February 24, 1926 to James Houston Robbins and Bessie Irene Furr Robbins at home in Midland, North Carolina, her father died when she was nine-months old. The youngest of nine siblings, she was reared by her single mother and her older siblings on their farm during the depths of the Great Depression. She graduated from Bethel High School in 1943 and had a 41-year career with Cannon Mills starting as a timekeeper and retiring as an account executive. She met her husband, James Beaver, when word got back to him that she was impressed with his beautiful handwriting on a report he had submitted. His steadfast pursuit resulted in their marriage in 1949.

Known for her cheery personality, Willie attracted many friends. She loved being at home, yet she was well-traveled having visited such far-flung places as California, Quebec, and Nassau, and attended a half-dozen World's Fairs, yet, home was where she wanted to be. She loved babies and had two of her own, a son James Jr. and a daughter Janice.

She loved flowers and vegetable gardening and continued to dabble in gardening until her last years never forgetting her farm roots. She taught herself to be a barber and cut the family hair. She also was the family seamstress making and altering her family's clothing. She loved music and learned to play piano by observing piano rolls on the family player piano. She was a fan of Bill Monroe after seeing him perform with his brother Charlie at the two-room Midland Schoolhouse when she was ten years old.

In the 1980s she taught herself the stock market and co-managed investments with her husband. While being adept at many household tasks, she was never limited by that role and taught her children that their mother and father were equal partners in marriage.

She loved God and taught youth at Mill Grove Methodist Church in Midland until marriage and then became a member of McGill Baptist Church.

Willie is survived by her husband, James Robert Beaver, a son James R. Beaver, Jr. and wife Martha Harmon of Mount Airy NC, a daughter Janice B. Kleva and husband Kenneth of Hickory NC, two grandchildren Mary Kleva and husband Bardia Nabet of Washington DC and Abigail Kleva and partner Sam Weinberg of San Francisco, and a special niece, Reba Morrison.

Willie will lie in state at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, 460 Branchview Drive, NE., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Oakwood Cemetery, 421 Church Street, Concord.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County or a charity of your choice.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Beaver family.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC 28107
(704) 888-5571
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved