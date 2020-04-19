Willie Marion Holley age 67 of Charlotte, NC, born August 10, 1953, entered into eternal joy on April 14, 2020. He was a faithful member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church for 26 years; led the Hymn Choir, participated in the Church Choir and avidly supported many ministries. He was a member of the Combination Fellowship Choir and leader of the City-Wide Hymn Choir. His legacy was one of kindness, spirituality and grace. The body can be viewed at Alexander Funeral Home Chapel, Sat., April 18th from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, April 19th from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. The private graveside service will be held on April 20, 2020 at 11 am at York Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to C.W. Kerry Scholarship Fund in care of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2020