Willie R. Rudisill, Sr. ,85, of Charlotte. passed away April 11,2019 at his residence. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20,2019 at Long & Son Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and the service will follow at 12:00pm.Interment will be in Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 394-1111
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2019