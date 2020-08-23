Willie Rae Teeter died August 12th, 2020 at her home. Willie was born in Pineville, NC and moved to Charlotte when she married her husband James Cecil Teeter. Cecil died December 25, 2018 at his home.



Cecil graduated from Pheifer College and went to work for the City of Charlotte Water Department where he worked until his retirement. After retirement, Willie and Cecil opened a small landfill business which they operated together for many years.



Willie and Cecil enjoyed their family, working in their yard, their dogs and the wildlife they would see on their property. Cecil enjoyed his time as a member of the Charlotte Falcon Club.



Willie is proceeded in death by her parents Daniel and Luzetta Murphy; son Gregory Vance Teeter and husband James Cecil Teeter. Willie is survived by several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Monday, August 24th at 2:30PM in the Mausoleum Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park. Reverend Patience Brumley will officiate. A special thank you to Machelle and her staff at With Love and Care for caring for Willie and Cecil in the last years of their lives.



