Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis E. "Bill" Hobson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Warlick Funeral Home 125 Dave Warlick Drive Lincolnton , NC 28092 (704)-735-2521 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Carmel Place 5512 Carmel Rd View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Forest Lawn Cemetery 2858 E Hwy 150 Lincolnton , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A kind, true gentleman, and quintessential member of "The Greatest Generation", Bill passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 as a resident of Carmel Place Retirement Community. He was born on January 10, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA to Willis and Martine Hobson. His father, a coal mining manager, moved the family as work dictated before settling in Alabama where Bill lived through childhood until he left for the war.



Embodied by the values and character of becoming an Eagle Scout, Bill continued on from Eagle to be a junior assistant scout master, and later received Scout of the Year award.



In 1942, Bill attended Auburn University, but left in January 1943, to enter the Civil Service Program to study radio repair at Livingston State College (now University of Alabama) in preparation for volunteering for WWII.



Bill entered the U.S. Army basic training at Camp Crowder, Missouri in July of 1943, and was selected to be trained there for telephone installation and repair. He began his tour of duty in Europe as a Signal Corps technician which took him to England and France. Bill was especially proud that he had the privilege of running the telephone line for General Eisenhower's train in February of 1945, before he was honorably discharged in December 1945.



After the war, Bill attended college and graduated from Alabama PolyTech Institute (Auburn University). He was an active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, serving a term as president.



Enjoying a successful sales career as an electrical engineer, he worked for SKF Industries, Texas Instruments, and finally retiring from Robert W. Chapman Company in 1989.



Bill is predeceased by his beloved wife, Sara, of 55 years, and his sister, Ruth. He is survived by his sister, Mary, who is 101 years young. Bill is also survived by his three children: Dave Hobson, Susan Dulin (Charlie), Barbara Pair (Ed), and six adoring grandchildren (John & David Harwood, Annabelle Dulin, Colin & Davis Stewart (both Eagle Scouts), and Patrick Pair.



Without a doubt, Bill brought joy, humor, integrity, and honesty to everything he did and to every person he met. He was an avid reader, loved playing bridge, golf, gardening and traveling with Sara. There were few things he could not fix, loved working in his garage shop, tinkering and making things including golf clubs for himself, Sara, his children and grandchildren. His fondest hobby and greatest love in life was spending time with his family.



Bill was a devoted Christian, serving as Elder in the Presbyterian Church, most recently at First Presbyterian Church in Lincolnton.



Visitation and a celebration of life for friends and family will be held at Carmel Place, 5512 Carmel Rd., CLT on Friday, October 4 from 3-4:30 pm. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 5 at 11:00 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 2858 E Hwy 150, Lincolnton, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Communities in Schools, 601 E 5th St., CLT 28202.

A kind, true gentleman, and quintessential member of "The Greatest Generation", Bill passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 as a resident of Carmel Place Retirement Community. He was born on January 10, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA to Willis and Martine Hobson. His father, a coal mining manager, moved the family as work dictated before settling in Alabama where Bill lived through childhood until he left for the war.Embodied by the values and character of becoming an Eagle Scout, Bill continued on from Eagle to be a junior assistant scout master, and later received Scout of the Year award.In 1942, Bill attended Auburn University, but left in January 1943, to enter the Civil Service Program to study radio repair at Livingston State College (now University of Alabama) in preparation for volunteering for WWII.Bill entered the U.S. Army basic training at Camp Crowder, Missouri in July of 1943, and was selected to be trained there for telephone installation and repair. He began his tour of duty in Europe as a Signal Corps technician which took him to England and France. Bill was especially proud that he had the privilege of running the telephone line for General Eisenhower's train in February of 1945, before he was honorably discharged in December 1945.After the war, Bill attended college and graduated from Alabama PolyTech Institute (Auburn University). He was an active member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, serving a term as president.Enjoying a successful sales career as an electrical engineer, he worked for SKF Industries, Texas Instruments, and finally retiring from Robert W. Chapman Company in 1989.Bill is predeceased by his beloved wife, Sara, of 55 years, and his sister, Ruth. He is survived by his sister, Mary, who is 101 years young. Bill is also survived by his three children: Dave Hobson, Susan Dulin (Charlie), Barbara Pair (Ed), and six adoring grandchildren (John & David Harwood, Annabelle Dulin, Colin & Davis Stewart (both Eagle Scouts), and Patrick Pair.Without a doubt, Bill brought joy, humor, integrity, and honesty to everything he did and to every person he met. He was an avid reader, loved playing bridge, golf, gardening and traveling with Sara. There were few things he could not fix, loved working in his garage shop, tinkering and making things including golf clubs for himself, Sara, his children and grandchildren. His fondest hobby and greatest love in life was spending time with his family.Bill was a devoted Christian, serving as Elder in the Presbyterian Church, most recently at First Presbyterian Church in Lincolnton.Visitation and a celebration of life for friends and family will be held at Carmel Place, 5512 Carmel Rd., CLT on Friday, October 4 from 3-4:30 pm. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 5 at 11:00 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 2858 E Hwy 150, Lincolnton, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Communities in Schools, 601 E 5th St., CLT 28202. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close