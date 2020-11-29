Wilma Davis
August 5, 1926 - November 24, 2020
Concord, North Carolina - Wilma Cecile Clary Davis, 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Andrews Assisted Living in Concord, where she has lived for the past year.
She was born on August 5, 1926 in Cool Springs, NC, to the late Reese Guy and Mayree Graham Clary. She had four brothers and four sisters.
She grew up in the great depression on a farm and learned early what hard work was. She often told that she had her own hoe at the age of 5 and worked in the fields with the rest of the family.
She graduated from Mt. Ulla High School in 1945 where she was a member of the Beta Club Honor Society. She was interviewed and hired by the government and worked at the Pentagon in the Intelligence Department in the closing months of World War II.
She married Harry Earle Davis on March 6, 1946 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church following his return from the South Pacific and discharged from the US Marine Corps.
They had one child, Michael E. Davis, on December 18, 1946. They moved to Baltimore, Maryland and lived there for eight years before returning to North Carolina and living in Charlotte. After living in Charlotte for 21 years they built a home in Rowan County on land once owned by her grandfather, J.R. Graham. The house plans were drawn up by their son to Wilma's specifications and dimensions and built by Harry and her brother, Roger Clary.
Harry passed away on March 23, 1984. She continued on keeping house and maintaining the landscaped property. She was an avid gardener, observer of National politics and a southern historian. She was a very strong willed woman who would tackle any task. She was often found with a hammer, saw, or paint brush in her hand and when confronted her response was "I'm the daughter of a carpenter and I can take care of myself". Following Harry's death she relearned how to drive and obtained her drivers license. She once ordered 1,000 white pine trees and planted them herself. She was forever doing needle point, making drapes, cushions and canopy bed covers along with moving furniture thru out the house. She loved baking pound cakes.
She had an uncanny ability to switch from arguing politics, to religion, to exploration of space or some significant happening in history in the course of a conversation. She loved doing family genealogy where she traced her ancestors in this country to the early 1600's from Scotland to Virginia to Texas. She will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her only son, Michael E. Davis.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1 from 10:00-11:00 AM with a service following at 11:00 AM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Swix officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bear Poplar, NC.
