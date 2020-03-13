Wilma passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Born August 11, 1929 in Mecklenburg County, NC , she was the late daughter of Jeffrey and Lillian Tompkins.
Wilma was a wonderful supportive wife and mother. She loved her flowers. Wilma was a true servant unto our Lord Jesus Christ.
She leaves behind her sons, Terry and Aaron (Mary) McPherson; grandchildren, Donnie, Michelle, Kelly and Aaron, Jr.; and great grandchildren, Ivey, Madelyn, Jessica and Guner.
In addition to her parents, Wilma is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ruffard McPherson; and six siblings.
The funeral service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 16th of March, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 6335 Wilson Grove Road, Mint Hill, NC, with Pastor Joe Mullis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
The interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 13, 2020