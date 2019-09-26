Wilma W. Stilwell, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
She was born on July 16, 1927 in Harrisburg, NC to the late Samuel Wallace and Leola Flowe Wallace. Wilma loved the outdoors and was a dedicated worker.
Mrs. Stilwell is survived by her son, Curtis Stilwell and wife Vickie; daughter, Debora Wilson; grandchildren, Gregg Stilwell, Josh Stilwell and Miles Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Jack Stilwell and eight siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mount Harmony Baptist Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 26, 2019