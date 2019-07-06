Wilson Delane Johnston, 76, of Huntersville, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Arnold Wilson and Mildred Ferrell Johnston.
Born and raised in Mecklenburg County, Wilson grew up and lived his life on his homeplace in Huntersville. After graduating from North Mecklenburg High School Wilson joined the United States Army and then the Army Reserves, serving this country proudly. He was employed with and retired from Crane Carrier Corporation as a Regional Manager for the southeastern U.S. facilities and service centers.
He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church, Huntersville where he faithfully attended every Sunday until his illnesses prevented his attendance. He loved the Lord and served Him faithfully by always being willing to serve those who needed help.
Although Wilson's health deteriorated over the past 25 years, his spirit was never conquered. He was always seeking how to better do things after his stroke. He loved spending time at Garden City Beach, S.C. with friends and family.
He is survived by his sisters; Gloria Johnston and Judy Johnston, brother of his heart, Richard Ferrell (Nancy) and a loving family of nieces, nephews and friends all around. Wilson is predeceased by his brother, Glenn Caldwell Johnston.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 7, in the chapel of James Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Marlin officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wilson's memory to the .
