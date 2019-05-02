Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilson Grass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilson Edward Grass, 87, of Concord, NC passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.



Mr. Grass was born February 12, 1932 in Charlotte, NC to the late Morris Wilson Grass and the late Ella Richardson Grass.



He was also preceded in death by sisters Mildred Self; Blanche Coggins and Yvonne Haverlah; as well as brothers Floyd Grass and MW Grass Jr.



Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Maxine Bailey Grass; daughter Kathy Grass Snell and husband Jim; son Jeffrey Wilson Grass and wife Wendy; grandsons Adam Snell and wife Martha; Caleb Snell and wife Jenny; granddaughters Summer Grass and Autumn Grass; as well as his grand dog Murphy.



Mr. Grass proudly served in the United States Army during peace time in the Korean War. He retired from Jewel Tea Company after 25 years of service. He and his wife have been members of Pitts Baptist Church for 16 years, but he has been a follower of Christ ever since childhood. Mr. Grass enjoyed NASCAR, the Carolina Panthers and playing golf. Most of all he loved his family, his church and his church family.



The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Pitts Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm, officiated by Rev. Scott Davis and Rev. Kevin Seger.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Pitts Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, NC 28027.



Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Grass family.



