Wilson Sharar
March 11, 1923 - November 21, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Wilson Bain Sharar, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was 97 years old, born March 11, 1923 in Charlotte, NC (Long Creek) to the late Edgar and Sarah Blythe Sharar. Bain served in the U.S. Army in WWII as Master Sergeant, for the 393rd Engineer Regiment Company F. He retired from Blythe Brothers Construction and the City of Charlotte. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, received his 60-year pin from the Long Creek Masonic Lodge #205. Preceded in death are wife of 63 years Madeline J.. brothers Reid, Billy and Arnie and sister Peggy. Survivors include his sister Nancy Brown, daughter Patricia Darnell (Doug) and Joyce Stewart (Jim Bob), Grandchildren Chris Carpenter, Kim Stewart, Cathy Carpenter and Brad Stewart. Great-grandchildren, Sarah, Morgan, Will, Austin and Sloan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6230 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216. The funeral service (graveside) will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, November 24th at Trinity United Methodist Church. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, NC is serving the family of Mr. Sharar and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com
