Winifred H. Elliott
1924 - 2020
Winifred H. Elliott, 96, of Gastonia, formerly of Charlotte, passed away on July 26, 2020. Born May 27, 1924 in Statesville, NC, she was the daughter of Fred H. and Lola (Johnston) Harwell. She was married to the love of her life, Oscar Ray Elliott, Jr. in Kannapolis.

A member of Eastern Star, Winifred was also an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed traveling with the Mountain Toppers club.

Survivors include her daughter, Edith (Vernon) Clark; son, John C. Elliott of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Candace (Joseph) Medlin, and Christopher J. Clark; great-grandchild, Caroline Medlin; niece, Melissa Harlow; and nephew, H.D. "Beau" Lockhart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Phyllis Lockhart.

Graveside service 12 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte, NC. Condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 29, 2020.
