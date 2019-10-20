Winona Marie Kistner, of Charlotte, N.C. and formerly of Quincy, IL passed away on October 13, 2019, at Legacy Heights Assisted Living facility in Charlotte, NC.
She was born November 30, 1920 in LaGrange, Missouri the daughter of Walter Emil Tappe and Marie (Mamie) Bronestine Tappe. On October 14, 1939 she married Carl J. Kistner in LaGrange, Missouri. They spent most of their married life in Quincy. IL.
The family wants to thank the staff of Legacy Heights who assisted her for almost ten years. Winona was very close to her occasional caregiver and dear friend Cathy Clark, and she also looked forward to visits with her sitter Amanda Murrell with Remain at Home.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen Winona (Robert) Brink of Lancaster, SC; a son, Michael Carl Kistner (Patty) of Seabrook, S.C. , five grandchildren, Rebecca (Jeffrey Todd) Nolley of Marina del Rey, CA, Daniel Brink of Charlotte, NC, Amanda Brink of Huntersville, NC, Michael (Yjasming) Kistner Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Robert McLean Kistner (Madison) of Kansas City, MO; three great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday October 26, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home (1535 State St. Quincy, IL 62301) with the Rev. Timothy A. White officiating.
Burial: Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Illinois
Visitation: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.
Memorials: Trinity United Church of Christ (2020 S. 24th St. Quincy, IL 62301)
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 20, 2019