Winston A. Webber
1943 - 2020
Winston A. Webber of Charlotte N.C. took his last breath at 3:39 am on September 28, 2020. He was a native of Kings Mountain N.C. He was born on April 16, 1943 to Faye LaGrange Whitworth Webber and Esper Eli Webber who preceded him in death. He had the golden opportunity to attend the renowned Lincoln Academy. Basketball, swimming, and tennis where his go to sports. He continued his education at Talladega College then shortly after transferred & finished his studies at Winston Salem State University. He was a National Sales Director for various prominent companies. He had a true love for horticulture, his green thumb was like no other. He was an avid reader, historian and had a great love for Visual Arts. He could talk points on masters such as Johnny Biggers, Romare Bearden & Jean-Michel Basquiat just to name a few. He was preceded in death by his sister Jacqueline W. Thomas. He leaves his memory to be cherished by his sons Cherod A. Webber of Greenville S.C.; Maurice A. Webber of N. Kingstown R.I.; daughter Carmen A. Webber of Brooklyn N.Y.; grandson Leighton A. Webber of Greenville S.C.; brother Francis L. Webber (Nancy) of Charlotte N.C.; nephew Derek Webber (Anitra) of Charlotte N.C.; and his loving and caring niece Simone Thomas of Charlotte N.C. Mask Required. The private memorial service will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Costner Funeral Home Chapel, Gastonia N.C. Floral arrangements can be sent to the funeral home starting October 5, 2020. Costner Funeral Home is handling the memorial arrangements.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
