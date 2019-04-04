Wolfgang Waldemar Riedel (1930 - 2019)
Wolfgang Waldemar Riedel, 88, formerly of Montgomery Village, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 8515 Rea Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, online at HPCCR.ORG or mailed to 7600 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226. For the full biography, visit www.throbertson.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 4, 2019
