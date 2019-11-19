Mr. John Carle Dickinson Woodruff, "Woody", 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, November 19 at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail is handling arrangements.
Woody, a Veteran of the US Army who retired as a Major and served in Vietnam, was an avid car and train enthusiast. He was a member of the Carolina Regional Mustang Club and the Antique Car Club.
Woody was preceded in death by his parents, John Carle and Lora Snyder Woodruff. He is survived by his son, John Michael Woodruff of Loveland, CO; son, Eric Woodruff of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Noel Woodruff of Atlanta, GA; and sisters, Kathleen Woodruff of Scarsdale, NY and Sally Woodruff-Laurenzi of Florham Park, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Aliyah and Uriyah Woodruff of Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The USO, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20090-6860.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 19, 2019