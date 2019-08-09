Yav Thy, known by her loved ones as Mama, peacefully entered the next phase of her journey on August 5, 2019, at age 95. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.
As matriarch, she inspired and united her family despite the hardships of war and being forced to leave their homes. In the early 1980s, she settled in Charlotte, gathering her growing family of 8 daughters, 2 sons-in-law, and 6 grandchildren around her.
Mama dedicated herself to the Cambodian Buddhist Temple in Charlotte and in surrounding areas. If she wasn't at her home, she was at the temple, caring for the monks, gardening, and rallying the community in support of the temple.
Mama valued family above all else, and the strength of her surviving family is a testament to her love and guidance.
Mama is survived by 8 daughters, 8 sons-in-law, 25 grandchildren (with 11 spouses), and 23 great-grandchildren.
Family visitation will be held on Friday, August 9th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at JB Tallent Funeral Service at 1937 Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte, NC. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00pm at the same location.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 2019