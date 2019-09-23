Yvonne LaCour Benson, 73, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Alecia Smith; son, James Benson, Jr.; granddaughters, Jymecia Benson, Kemayaa Benson and Jatoriya Benson; and grandson, Christopher Benson; A public viewing for Ms. Benson will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, at Boston's Mortuary 4300 Statesville Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269. A funeral service to Celebrate the Life of Ms. Benson will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Boston's Mortuary. The visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and the funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment following service at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 23, 2019