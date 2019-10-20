Yvonne (Richardson) Johnston

Yvonne Richardson Johnston, 85, died peacefully on October 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband H. Melvin Johnston and son-in-law Johnny Cook. She is survived by five children: Melanie Cook, Marsha Cooper (Kelly), Mark Johnston (Kim), Matthew Johnston, Mitch Johnston (Laura); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held at McEwen Pineville Chapel on October 26, 11am. A reception will follow. A full obituary and online condolences are available at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
