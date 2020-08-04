Zeb Knotts

Zeb Morris Knotts MINT HILL - Zeb Morris Knotts of Mint Hill passed away July 28th, 2020, at his home. Funeral Service held at Shiloh Truelight Church of Christ on July 29th, with burial in church cemetery. Survivors include wife of 69 years Sarah Ethelyn Knotts, daughter, Denise Hendricks, grandson Eddie Hendricks, granddaughter Laura Mullis, great-grandchildren Jasmine and Cody Hendricks. He was preceded in death by a daughter Nellda Lynn Greene. Zeb was retired from Heat Cool Specialties.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2020.