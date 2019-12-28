Mr. Ziggy J Hoover, 67, of Charlotte'N.C. passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Novant Health in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his wife Delores, sons Nick and Colin and his sister Barbara. Funeral services will be at King's Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Rd on Sunday, December 29,2019. Viewing at 11:00 a.m. Funeral at 12:00 p.m.
Services for the Hoover family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 Telephone: 704-394-2722 Fax:704-398-0831 email: [email protected]
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 28, 2019