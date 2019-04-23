Mrs. Zora Elizabeth Ross-Russell, formerly of Huntersville, passed April 14, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 26th, 1 PM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor. The family will receive guests Thursday, April 25th, 6 PM until 8 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 23, 2019