Zora Elizabeth Ross-Russell

Guest Book
  • "Remembering your wonderful and gentle soul will forever..."
    - Raymond L Ross Nephew
  • "May the Lord Jesus comfort and strengthen the families'..."
    - Mr. Robert and Mrs. Lachion Morgan
  • "Love you Aunt Zora May u Rest in Heaven"
    - Raymond L Ross
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. It's very hard to..."
  • "To the family of Zora. May you find comfort in the memories..."
Service Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA
30311
(404)-691-4685
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Zora Elizabeth Ross-Russell, formerly of Huntersville, passed April 14, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 26th, 1 PM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor. The family will receive guests Thursday, April 25th, 6 PM until 8 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 404-691-4685 www.thorntonmortuary.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.