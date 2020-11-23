Aaron Joseph Arnold, age 32, of Elsie, Michigan, passed away on
Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with
Leukemia.
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00
p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, Michigan. Burial took
place at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie, Michigan. Visitation was held on
Monday, November 23, 2020 from 2-8 p.m., with the family present from
2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Aaron was born on August 7, 1988, the son of Donald and Judy
(Wanamaker) Arnold, in Manistee, Michigan. He graduated from
Cheboygan, High School, with the Class of 2006. Aaron married Krista
Behrenwald on June 25, 2014. They just recently celebrated 6 years of
marriage.
Aaron worked as a Quality Auditor for Ventra Ionia for 5 years. He
enjoyed music, traveling, fishing, WWE, watching football, and spending
time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Krista Arnold; his children: Gabrielle,
Karleigh, Kensington, and Declan; his parents: Donald & Judy Arnold of
Cheboygan, MI; John Skoeclas of Manistee, MI; Mary Waldecker of
Nashville, MI; two brothers: Brandon and Vicki Arnold of West Memphis,
TN; Gary Knapp of Thompsonville, MI; one sister Kirstie Knapp of
Thompsonville, MI; 5 nieces and nephews: Aubrey Arnold, Bella, Knox,
Jaxon, and Vanessa Knapp; one aunt Janice Skoeclas Davidson of
Thompsonville, MI; his grandmother Virginia Wanamaker of Crystal
River, FL. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and
maternal grandfather.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online
condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The
family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, Michigan