Aaron Joseph Arnold, age 32, of Elsie, Michigan, passed away onWednesday, November 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle withLeukemia.Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, Michigan. Burial tookplace at Riverside Cemetery, Elsie, Michigan. Visitation was held onMonday, November 23, 2020 from 2-8 p.m., with the family present from2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.Aaron was born on August 7, 1988, the son of Donald and Judy(Wanamaker) Arnold, in Manistee, Michigan. He graduated fromCheboygan, High School, with the Class of 2006. Aaron married KristaBehrenwald on June 25, 2014. They just recently celebrated 6 years ofmarriage.Aaron worked as a Quality Auditor for Ventra Ionia for 5 years. Heenjoyed music, traveling, fishing, WWE, watching football, and spendingtime with his family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Krista Arnold; his children: Gabrielle,Karleigh, Kensington, and Declan; his parents: Donald & Judy Arnold ofCheboygan, MI; John Skoeclas of Manistee, MI; Mary Waldecker ofNashville, MI; two brothers: Brandon and Vicki Arnold of West Memphis,TN; Gary Knapp of Thompsonville, MI; one sister Kirstie Knapp ofThompsonville, MI; 5 nieces and nephews: Aubrey Arnold, Bella, Knox,Jaxon, and Vanessa Knapp; one aunt Janice Skoeclas Davidson ofThompsonville, MI; his grandmother Virginia Wanamaker of CrystalRiver, FL. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents andmaternal grandfather.Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.