Ada Wheelock, age 97 ½ of Cheboygan, passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at Maple Hill AFC. Ada was the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Smith) Thompson and



was born on January 1, 1923, in Lancashire, England. The family moved to Canada in 1925, and Ada grew up in Windsor, Canada. On January 20, 1945, Ada married Orville Wheelock while he was home on leave from the Marines. They met at Ada's sister's wedding in 1941. Orville said that on that day he "saw the girl he wanted." He took one look at Ada and decided he was going to marry her. This love match lasted 68 years until Orville's passing. Orville preceded her in death on February 15, 2013.



Ada was an active member of the Cheboygan Church of Christ, where she led Bible studies for the ladies group and rarely missed a service. Ada, along with Orville, had a huge hand in helping to get the church started in Cheboygan. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Stuart Bell and later for Don Woiderski. She also kept the books for Orville's business. Even though she worked outside the home over the years, her true love was taking care of her family. She was a wonderful cook and she loved to bake. There was always something good cooking in Ada's kitchen, and her grandchildren still talk about her cinnamon rolls.



Survivors include her five children, Judi (Pete) Chimner, Jack (Cindy) Wheelock, and George (Minyon) Wheelock all of Cheboygan, Marilyn (Tom) Sorrell of Sharpsburg, GA, and Marty (Anne) Wheelock of Madison, WI, fourteen grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, and her sister Shirlee.



Besides her husband, Orville, Ada was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, two sisters and a grandson.



The funeral service will be at a later date. Burial will take place at Munro Township Cemetery.



Memorial gifts may be made to;

Hospice of Michigan

Donation Processing Center

145 N. State Ave.

Alpena, MI 49707-2835



Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman -Christian F.H.

