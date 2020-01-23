|
|
Adam William Cripps, 38, of Cheboygan, Michigan, passed away on January 20th, 2020,
surrounded by his loving family, friends, and hospital team at McLaren Northern Michigan.
Throughout his younger years, Adam had a passion for anything fast and loud. If it had an
engine, he loved to work on it. After graduating high school, Adam ran Northern Sound and
Security for 20 years with his partner, friend, and dad, Gregg Kwiatkowski, who preceded
him in death in 2018. In 2013, Adam met his princess, Jocelyn, and they were married in
2015. Shortly thereafter, Adam and Jocelyn welcomed their perfect baby boy Hayden James
Cripps. Hayden and Jocelyn made Adams life complete. Adams proudest accomplishment
was being a loving husband and daddy.
If Adam wasn't working on cars, you could catch him hanging out with his buddies on the
boat, on the SXS, in the pole barn, or grilling in his garage for everyone. If anyone ever
needed help with anything Adam would drop everything to help, no matter who you were.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandpa Don Cripps, Uncle Shane Cripps, Uncle Rick
Dowker,
Uncle Shane Jackson, and his beloved four legged companion Sophia Ray
Adam is survived by his best friend and soulmate, Jocelyn, and son Hayden Cripps; his dad Delos (Nicole) Cripps, his
mom Julie (Dan) Hall, Jocelyn's parents Jim (Donna) Stutz, and bonus mom Patti Kwiatkowski; Grandparents Agnus
(Marshall) Henderson, Herb (Kay) Dowker, and Sandra Klockziem; Siblings Nicole (Ralph Mitchell) Cripps, Delos
(Trishia Woodgate) Cripps, Cody (Shelly Cool) Cripps, Allison (Stephen) Caldwell, Tony (Sam) Cripps, Emily (Justin
Halberstadt) Hall, Coral (Nicholas) Hardin, and a bonus sister Jacie (Everett) Leonard; his sister in laws Jennifer
(Shake and Bake Kevin) Horn, Janessa (Collin) Jaggi, and brother in law Jamey (Katelyn) Stutz; Nieces and Nephews:
Tegen, Mason, Maddie, Mirra, William, Levi, Olivia, Elise, Elly, Jason, Cadence, Dylan, Lorelei and Kaylee; his best
buddies Gill (Ashley) Steiner, Ben (Hannah) Sproul, Mike (Diana) Schoenith and Casey Clear as well as many aunts,
uncles, cousins and friends.
Adam and his family would like to express their sincere gratitude for all of the support, strength, and love that
showered them over the past 2 years. They would also like to express their gratitude to all of the staff at McLaren
Northern Michigan for caring so dearly for their Superman.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the K of C hall in Cheboygan, MI. Greetings by the
family will be held at 11am and the service will begin at 12pm; with a luncheon to follow. In order to honor Adam,
the family requests that anyone attending, feel free to bring their favorite "project" that Adam may have worked
on, including anything fast and loud.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations to go towards the planting of trees at Adams house, in his
honor. Both the tree donations and any other donations can be made directly to Straits Area Federal Credit Union,
for the benefit of Adams family.
#StrengthforCripps
Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020