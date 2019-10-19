|
|
Agnes L. Blaskowski, 89, of Cheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was born on September 1, 1930, in Munro Township to Albert and Genevieve (Bur) Weiss, the second oldest of 12 siblings.
Agnes graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1948 and attended Mercy Central Nursing School in Grand Rapids from 1952-1954. This began her long career of nursing, being employed for many years at Community Memorial Hospital in Cheboygan.
On June 25, 1955, she married Roman Blaskowski and they made their home in Benton Township until Roman's death in 2009. Agnes resided at The Brook in Cheboygan for the past five years. She was a long-time member of the Daughters of Isabella and active in other community groups.
Survivors include two daughters, Patti (Thom) Wissner of Cheboygan, Nancy (Gordon) Schipper of Wyoming, one son, Dennis (Kim) Blaskowski of Traverse City, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, four brothers, Jim Weiss and Charlie (Carol) Weiss of Cheboygan, Fred (Evelyn) Weiss of Levering and Ed (Laura) Weiss of Northport, four sisters, Margaret (Bill) Beethem, Ann Weiss, Cecelia Makowski and Rita (Bill) Bur all of Cheboygan. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Karen in 1957 and Janet in 2004, a sister, Teresa Pratt and two brothers, Ray Weiss and Ron Weiss.
Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Monday, October 21 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. The funeral mass take place at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 22 at noon with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate and burial will take place within Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bishop Baraga School or the Cheboygan Public Library. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Agnes are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Oct. 19, 2019