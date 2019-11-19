|
|
Alexis M. Good, age 68, of Cheboygan, died at home on Friday November 15, 2019. The
daughter of Alexander and Evelene E. (Maynard) Wozniak, Alexis was born April 29, 1951 in
Detroit. In 1982 Alexis left the city and moved to Northern Michigan where she met Jim Good.
They were married in April of 2003 and made their home in Cheboygan.
Alexis worked in housekeeping and laundry at Tendercare of Cheboygan for many years and
was a member of the Cheboygan Moose Lodge. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing
from the banks of local streams and rivers as well as hunting deer and small game. A bit of a
green thumb she put in a big garden each summer growing an abundance of vegetables to
preserve for the winter months. She enjoyed crocheting and always seemed to be making an
afghan for someone.
Very direct and straightforward, Alexis was known to be very honest, as well as set-in her ways
and quite persistent. She had a tender spot in her heart for children and a great love for her
family.
Surviving Alexis are her sons, Danny Ray Layne (Renee) and Jeffrey Michael Layne; and
daughter, Samantha Marie Murphy (Jerry), all of Cheboygan; as well as two grandchildren,
three great grandchildren, and her mother, Evelene Chadwick of West Branch.
Alexis was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Good; father, Alexander Wozniak; stepfather, David Chadwick; brothers, Michael and Kerry Wozniak; sister, Hollie Chennault; and
nephews, Brandon Wozniak, Michael A. Wozniak Jr. and Kerry Wozniak Jr.
Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. The memory of Alexis
will be honored privately by her family. Those planning an expression of sympathy please
consider McLaren Home Care and Hospice.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019