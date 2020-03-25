|
Alice Corlett, age 91, of Cheboygan passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Hospice House. She was born July 6, 1928 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Hubert and Lillian (Milmine) Brooks. On April 26, 1947 at St. James Episcopal Church, Alice married John Corlett who preceded her in death in 2018.
Alice and John owned and operated Corlett Plumbing and Heating for 35 years in addition to operating The Gables for 12 years. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and their Alter Guild and enjoyed reading, taking her dogs for walks, keeping up on politics and visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Kay (Leo) Forster of Cheboygan, grandson David Corlett of TX and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband John, Alice was preceded in death by her son, Jack Corlett and eight siblings.
A graveside service will take place at Pinehill Cemetery later this spring.
The family would like thank the staff at the Hospice House for the wonderful care given to their mother over the past three years. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hospice House. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Alice are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020