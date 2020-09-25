Alice Arnett 1930 - 2020



Alice J. Arnett age 90 of Cheboygan passed away peacefully in Cheboygan, on September 5, 2020.



She was born July 3, 1930 in Ann Arbor to Louis and Mary (Perkins) Ulrich.



Mrs. Arnett is survived by two daughters, Mary Denise (Rod) Arnett of Florida and Debi (David) Kidder of Cheboygan; five grandchildren, Jaime (Rahul) Rathore, Ryan Sears, Zach (Arra) Kidder, Jessica (Margi) LaPorte and Dylan Kidder; seven great grandchildren, Karin Rathore, Gemma Rathore, Max Kidder, Isaac LaPorte, Pax Laporte, Raine LaPorte and Zion Kidder.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar; parents, Louis and Mary; and her brother, Robert Ulrich.



Celebration of life will take place on Sunday September 27, 2020 from 12noon to 3:00PM; location 608Kubacki Rd., Gaylord, MI 49735. There will be an open air tent with Alice's favorite foods, please dress accordingly. To celebrate Alice's love for horses this celebration is also a horse fun day, if you have a horse bring it.



Memorials may be given in memory of Alice Arnett to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, 1536 Hackleburg Road, Cheboygan, Michigan 49721.

