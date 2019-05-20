|
|
Alice J. Stempky, age 91 of Cheboygan passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 7, 1928 in Cheboygan, the daughter of Edward and Cecelia (Skiera) Gularski. On May 29, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Riggsville, Alice married Joseph Stempky who preceded her in death in 1981.
Alice was a member of St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoyed polka and country music. She especially enjoyed having her family all together and was affectionately known as "Busia."
Survivors include her nine children, Mary (Paul) Mace of Levering, Tony (Sue) Stempky of Cheboygan, Vickie Stempky of Midland, Ron (Sue) Stempky of Clawson, MI, Marty (Dorene) Stempky of Cheboygan, Carol (Dan) Weltzien of Arcadia, WI, Jerry (Margaret) Stempky of Indianapolis, IN, Randy (Eva) Stempky of Cheboygan and Janie (Mike) Vitek of Wixom, MI; three sisters, Grace Kortz of Warren, MI, Gertrude Zich of Delaware and Barbara Diekman of Cheboygan; 25 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Joe, Alice was preceded in death by her sister, Selina Gularski, and three brothers, Ed, Ollie and Abe.
Visitation will take place at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22 from 3-8 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary/St. Charles Catholic Church on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the Mass. Rev. Duane Wachowiak will officiate and burial will take place within Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bishop Baraga School or the barrier-free project at St. Mary/ St. Charles Catholic Church. Those wishing to leave a condolence or share a memory of Alice are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Cheboygan Daily Tribune on May 21, 2019